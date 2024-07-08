Maharashtra Policeman Killed in Hit-and-Run Incident in Pimpri Chinchwad
A 43-year-old policeman, Sachin Vishnu Mane, was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra. Mane, who was posted as a driver with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), was returning home when an unidentified vehicle struck his motorcycle. He succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital. A case has been registered at Sangvi police station.
- Country:
- India
A 43-year-old policeman was killed when an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in Pimpri Chinchwad city of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday. The accident occurred near the Pimpale Saudagar area of the city late on Sunday night, the official said.
Constable Sachin Vishnu Mane, posted as a driver with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), was returning home when an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler, he said.
''Within a few minutes, Mane was taken to a nearby hospital. He died while undergoing treatment,'' the official said. The constable had served in the police force since 2003 and was posted with the Pune CID, he said.
A case has been registered in this regard at Sangvi police station, the official said.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Teenager Killed in Wrong-Side Crash on Pune-Nashik Road
ECP Declines Reserved Seats for PTI-Backed SIC: Supreme Court to Decide
Tragic Murder-Suicide Shocks Punjab's Barnala
Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives in Local District
Karnataka: Police arrest JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna for 'sexually assaulting' man; case transfers to CID