Shiv Sena Leader Rajesh Shah in 14-Day Custody Amid BMW Hit-and-Run Controversy

A Mumbai court has remanded Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah in 14-day judicial custody related to a BMW hit-and-run case involving his son, Mihir Shah. Mihir, currently absconding, allegedly drove the car that killed a woman and injured her husband. The court also sent the family's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was present during the accident, to one-day police custody.

In a significant development, a Mumbai court has remanded Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah to 14 days of judicial custody. This action comes in connection with the BMW hit-and-run case in which his son, Mihir Shah, is also implicated and is currently absconding.

Mihir Shah, 24, is alleged to have been driving the BMW vehicle that fatally injured Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, and harmed her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, while they were on their motorbike in Mumbai's Worli area during the early hours of Sunday. The Shah family's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who is also accused of assisting Mihir in absconding post-incident, was placed under police custody till Tuesday.

Both Rajesh Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat were arrested on Sunday for allegedly aiding Mihir's escape following the incident. They were charged with a variety of offenses, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Despite the gravity of the charges, the court determined that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's section 105 did not apply to Rajesh Shah.

The court remanded Rajesh Shah to a 14-day judicial custody while his driver was sent to police custody for a day. Meanwhile, the police have deployed six teams to apprehend the absconding Mihir Shah, and a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued to prevent him from leaving the country.

