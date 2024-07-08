Tamil Nadu Farmers and Potters Receive Free Permits for Clay and Silt Collection

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday handed over permits to farmers and potters, enabling them to collect clay and silt from beds of lakes, tanks, channels, and reservoirs at no cost.

The initiative supports agriculture and pottery while aiding water conservation. The sediment collection is allowed under the Water Resources, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration Departments' jurisdiction, as mentioned in a government release.

Announced on June 12, the scheme aims to preserve rainwater by deepening waterbodies. The government has amended the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, to streamline the process, allowing permits to be granted by tahsildars instead of district collectors. The Natural Resources Department has issued implementation guidelines as of June 25.

The chief minister inaugurated the initiative by providing permits to ten farmers and potters from Kancheepuram district. Farmers and potters can apply online through the website: tnesevai.tn.gov.in for benefits, as stated in the release.

