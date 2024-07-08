Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Farmers and Potters Receive Free Permits for Clay and Silt Collection

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin distributed permits to farmers and potters, allowing them to collect clay and silt from water bodies free of charge. The initiative, meant to aid agricultural and pottery activities, also aims at conserving rainwater by deepening these waterbodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Farmers and Potters Receive Free Permits for Clay and Silt Collection
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday handed over permits to farmers and potters, enabling them to collect clay and silt from beds of lakes, tanks, channels, and reservoirs at no cost.

The initiative supports agriculture and pottery while aiding water conservation. The sediment collection is allowed under the Water Resources, Rural Development, and Municipal Administration Departments' jurisdiction, as mentioned in a government release.

Announced on June 12, the scheme aims to preserve rainwater by deepening waterbodies. The government has amended the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959, to streamline the process, allowing permits to be granted by tahsildars instead of district collectors. The Natural Resources Department has issued implementation guidelines as of June 25.

The chief minister inaugurated the initiative by providing permits to ten farmers and potters from Kancheepuram district. Farmers and potters can apply online through the website: tnesevai.tn.gov.in for benefits, as stated in the release.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024