Delhi Police Arrest Three Men in Monetary Dispute Murder Case
The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals for the murder of Gaurav Thakur, a 38-year-old man, over a monetary dispute. The accused, Chandarpal Bhati, Vinay Bhati, and Ombir Singh Bhati, were apprehended after a thorough investigation involving CCTV footage and mobile phone tracking.
The Delhi Police have apprehended three men in connection with the murder of Gaurav Thakur, age 38, who was killed over a monetary dispute in north Delhi, according to officials.
The suspects have been identified as Chandarpal Bhati, 48, and his associates Vinay Bhati, 24, and Ombir Singh Bhati, 36.
"On July 5, information was received at Kotwali police station regarding a murder near Old Delhi Railway Station. A team identified the deceased as Gaurav Thakur, a vendor who sold water to local stalls," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena.
An FIR for murder was subsequently filed, and the investigation commenced with two teams checking 30 to 35 CCTV cameras. Thakur was last seen with Chandarpal, Vinay, and Ombir on July 4. Their phones were found switched off when checked," Meena explained.
The trio were eventually nabbed on Sunday from Seemapuri in Delhi and Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police revealed that Thakur had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from Chandarpal Bhati and failed to return it. Chandarpal, with Ombir and Vinay, had lured Thakur for drinks, where Chandarpal shot him in the neck and fled. Two country-made pistols and a car were recovered from the suspects.
