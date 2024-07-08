Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrest Three Men in Monetary Dispute Murder Case

The Delhi Police have arrested three individuals for the murder of Gaurav Thakur, a 38-year-old man, over a monetary dispute. The accused, Chandarpal Bhati, Vinay Bhati, and Ombir Singh Bhati, were apprehended after a thorough investigation involving CCTV footage and mobile phone tracking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:20 IST
Delhi Police Arrest Three Men in Monetary Dispute Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended three men in connection with the murder of Gaurav Thakur, age 38, who was killed over a monetary dispute in north Delhi, according to officials.

The suspects have been identified as Chandarpal Bhati, 48, and his associates Vinay Bhati, 24, and Ombir Singh Bhati, 36.

"On July 5, information was received at Kotwali police station regarding a murder near Old Delhi Railway Station. A team identified the deceased as Gaurav Thakur, a vendor who sold water to local stalls," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) M K Meena.

An FIR for murder was subsequently filed, and the investigation commenced with two teams checking 30 to 35 CCTV cameras. Thakur was last seen with Chandarpal, Vinay, and Ombir on July 4. Their phones were found switched off when checked," Meena explained.

The trio were eventually nabbed on Sunday from Seemapuri in Delhi and Sahibabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police revealed that Thakur had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from Chandarpal Bhati and failed to return it. Chandarpal, with Ombir and Vinay, had lured Thakur for drinks, where Chandarpal shot him in the neck and fled. Two country-made pistols and a car were recovered from the suspects.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024