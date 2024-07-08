Global Political and Economic Events Roundup

Global political and economic activities will see a flurry of significant events from July 8 to the end of August. Key political figures, such as the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister of Hungary, are set to visit other nations, fostering diplomatic relations.

Summits and meetings are scheduled across the globe, from the U.S. hosting NATO's 75th anniversary summit to the Philippines and Japan holding a joint ministerial meeting. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will also be launching economic surveys of Austria and Korea.

Various anniversaries will be commemorated, including the 79th anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the 35th anniversary of the Baltic Way. These events provide a backdrop for broader discussions on historical legacies and future collaborations.

