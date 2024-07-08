Left Menu

Global Political and Economic Events Roundup

This material highlights a series of political and economic events occurring globally from July 8 to the end of August. Officials from various countries will be making visits, attending summits, launching economic surveys, and commemorating significant anniversaries. The information covers activities in numerous sectors including politics, economy, and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:43 IST
Global Political and Economic Events Roundup

Global political and economic activities will see a flurry of significant events from July 8 to the end of August. Key political figures, such as the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister and the Prime Minister of Hungary, are set to visit other nations, fostering diplomatic relations.

Summits and meetings are scheduled across the globe, from the U.S. hosting NATO's 75th anniversary summit to the Philippines and Japan holding a joint ministerial meeting. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will also be launching economic surveys of Austria and Korea.

Various anniversaries will be commemorated, including the 79th anniversary of the nuclear attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the 35th anniversary of the Baltic Way. These events provide a backdrop for broader discussions on historical legacies and future collaborations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024