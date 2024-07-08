Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Moves to Amend New Criminal Laws

Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated the formation of a committee led by retired High Court judge Justice M Sathyanarayanan to study and recommend Tamil Nadu-specific amendments to new Central criminal laws. The committee will consult stakeholders and submit a report within a month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:05 IST
Tamil Nadu Moves to Amend New Criminal Laws
M K Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken the first step to introduce Tamil Nadu-specific amendments to the newly enacted Central criminal laws by setting up a one-man committee. This panel will be led by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice M Sathyanarayanan, who will scrutinize the three laws and provide amendment recommendations to the state government.

Following a high-level consultative meeting at the Secretariat, Stalin instructed officials to establish this one-man committee. The panel is tasked with studying the new laws and proposing state-level modifications, including potential name changes.

The government has criticized the Central laws for their Sanskrit names and rushed implementation without adequate consultation with state governments. Chief Minister Stalin had previously communicated these concerns to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a deferment of the laws' enforcement, citing flaws in several sections and a lack of comprehensive state-level input.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024