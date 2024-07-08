Tamil Nadu Moves to Amend New Criminal Laws

Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken the first step to introduce Tamil Nadu-specific amendments to the newly enacted Central criminal laws by setting up a one-man committee. This panel will be led by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice M Sathyanarayanan, who will scrutinize the three laws and provide amendment recommendations to the state government.

Following a high-level consultative meeting at the Secretariat, Stalin instructed officials to establish this one-man committee. The panel is tasked with studying the new laws and proposing state-level modifications, including potential name changes.

The government has criticized the Central laws for their Sanskrit names and rushed implementation without adequate consultation with state governments. Chief Minister Stalin had previously communicated these concerns to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a deferment of the laws' enforcement, citing flaws in several sections and a lack of comprehensive state-level input.

