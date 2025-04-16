Harvard's Legal Battle: Independence vs. Administration

Harvard University has enlisted the services of Quinn Emanuel, a law firm with close ties to Elon Musk, for a high-profile legal challenge against the Trump administration's directives on research funding.

The university has staunchly opposed the White House's demands for curriculum overhaul, a move seen as part of a crackdown accusing schools of permitting antisemitism during pro-Palestinian protests.

Prominent lawyers William Burck and Robert Hur, known for their Republican affiliations, have stepped forward to defend Harvard's stance on maintaining its independence against the administration's pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)