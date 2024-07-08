Youth Arrested in Attempt to Murder Case Allegedly Commits Suicide in Custody

A youth arrested in an attempt to murder case allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the lockup of a crime branch here, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Amit Kori, a resident of Ghazipur in Faridabad, police reported.

According to police, Kori allegedly stabbed and injured Harish in a shopping mall over a monetary dispute, leading to his arrest on Sunday. He was held in a lockup in Sector 65 with three others. On Monday, around 6 am, Kori was found hanging from the skylight of the lockup, having cut a piece of blanket to hang himself. He was rushed to BK Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kori's family members have alleged police brutality, claiming he was beaten in custody. A judicial investigation has been initiated with CJM Sandeep Yadav appointed to oversee the matter, and the National and State Human Rights Commissions have been notified.

