Left Menu

Youth Arrested in Attempt to Murder Case Allegedly Commits Suicide in Custody

Amit Kori, arrested for an alleged attempted murder, reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a Faridabad crime branch lockup. Kori's family claims he was beaten by police. A judicial investigation has been initiated, and the incident was reported to the Human Rights Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:09 IST
Youth Arrested in Attempt to Murder Case Allegedly Commits Suicide in Custody
  • Country:
  • India

A youth arrested in an attempt to murder case allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the lockup of a crime branch here, police said on Monday. The deceased was identified as Amit Kori, a resident of Ghazipur in Faridabad, police reported.

According to police, Kori allegedly stabbed and injured Harish in a shopping mall over a monetary dispute, leading to his arrest on Sunday. He was held in a lockup in Sector 65 with three others. On Monday, around 6 am, Kori was found hanging from the skylight of the lockup, having cut a piece of blanket to hang himself. He was rushed to BK Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Kori's family members have alleged police brutality, claiming he was beaten in custody. A judicial investigation has been initiated with CJM Sandeep Yadav appointed to oversee the matter, and the National and State Human Rights Commissions have been notified.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024