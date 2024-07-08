Left Menu

Retired Police Inspector's Tragic End: Depression and Health Woes Lead to Suicide

A 72-year-old retired police inspector, Rameshwer Dayal Gaur, allegedly committed suicide with his licensed double barrel gun in Nehru Nagar colony on Monday. Disheartened by ongoing health problems, Gaur shot himself under the chin around 1 pm. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday when 72-year-old retired police inspector Rameshwer Dayal Gaur allegedly took his own life using his licensed double-barrel gun, according to police reports.

Gaur, a resident of Nehru Nagar colony, reportedly retrieved his gun from a local gun house on the same day. The firearm had been deposited during the election as per Election Commission norms.

ACP Nandgram Ravi Kumar disclosed that Gaur, who suffered from multiple health issues, including an enlarged prostate and diabetes, was battling depression. The inspector shot a bullet under his chin, instantly succumbing to the fatal injury. The body has been sent for post-mortem, authorities confirmed.

