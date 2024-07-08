Shah Mahmood Qureshi's Indictment pending in May 9 Violence Case

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister of Pakistan and a close confidant of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, is expected to be indicted on July 15 by Lahore's anti-terrorism court (ATC) for his alleged involvement in the burning of a police station during the May 9 violence of last year, according to court sources.

Qureshi, who serves as the vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was transferred on Monday from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He was presented before the ATC judge in connection with the Shadman police station attack that took place during the riots following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

During the hearing, held by ATC-I Lahore Judge Khalid Arshad, a special prosecutor provided Qureshi with a copy of the investigation report. The judge scheduled Qureshi's next appearance on July 15 for formal indictment. Qureshi, aged 68, was subsequently returned to Adiala Jail. The Lahore police have registered multiple cases against Qureshi related to the May 9 violence, despite his previous acquittal in other charges related to the incident.

