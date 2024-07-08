Left Menu

Shah Mahmood Qureshi's Indictment pending in May 9 Violence Case

Former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a close aide of jailed ex-PM Imran Khan, is set to be indicted on July 15 by Lahore's anti-terrorism court in a case related to the May 9, 2023 violence. Qureshi is accused of abetting the attack on Shadman police station during the riots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:22 IST
Shah Mahmood Qureshi's Indictment pending in May 9 Violence Case
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister of Pakistan and a close confidant of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, is expected to be indicted on July 15 by Lahore's anti-terrorism court (ATC) for his alleged involvement in the burning of a police station during the May 9 violence of last year, according to court sources.

Qureshi, who serves as the vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was transferred on Monday from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi to Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. He was presented before the ATC judge in connection with the Shadman police station attack that took place during the riots following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023.

During the hearing, held by ATC-I Lahore Judge Khalid Arshad, a special prosecutor provided Qureshi with a copy of the investigation report. The judge scheduled Qureshi's next appearance on July 15 for formal indictment. Qureshi, aged 68, was subsequently returned to Adiala Jail. The Lahore police have registered multiple cases against Qureshi related to the May 9 violence, despite his previous acquittal in other charges related to the incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024