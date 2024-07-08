Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Blocking Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas accused Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of putting obstacles in front of ceasefire negotiations on Monday amid ongoing talks aimed at reaching a deal to end the war in Gaza.

The group called on mediators to intervene and halt what it termed 'manipulations and crimes' by Netanyahu in a statement on its Telegram account. Netanyahu stated on Sunday that any Gaza ceasefire must allow Israel to resume fighting until its objectives are met.

On Monday, Israeli tanks advanced into Gaza City after nighttime bombardments, which Gaza authorities claimed killed dozens. These developments come as multinational negotiations for a ceasefire intensify. 'While the Hamas movement demonstrates flexibility and positivity to facilitate reaching an agreement to halt the Zionist aggression, Netanyahu is placing additional obstacles in the way of negotiations as he escalates his aggression and crimes against our people,' the group stated.

Hamas accepted a critical part of a U.S. plan on Saturday, dropping its demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing. A U.S. delegation led by CIA Director William Burns arrived in Cairo on Monday for new rounds of talks, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News reported.

The war, triggered on Oct. 7 by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, has resulted in significant casualties on both sides, including 1,200 Israeli deaths and at least 38,193 Palestinian fatalities, according to Gaza's health ministry.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)