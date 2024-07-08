Hamas Chief Warns Israeli Actions Could Derail Ceasefire Talks
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned that Israel's military actions in Gaza might undermine ongoing ceasefire negotiations. In a communication with mediators, Haniyeh blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli army for potentially causing the collapse of the talks, as stated by Hamas on its Telegram channel.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh warned on Monday that Israel's military operations in Gaza could jeopardize mediated ceasefire discussions, as conveyed by the Palestinian Islamist militant group on its Telegram channel.
During a call with mediators, Haniyeh asserted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's army would bear full responsibility for the potential breakdown of the negotiations, according to Hamas.
Haniyeh's remarks reflect the tension amidst the ongoing conflict and the fragile nature of the ceasefire discussions.
