Hamas Chief Warns Israeli Actions Could Derail Ceasefire Talks

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh warned on Monday that Israel's military operations in Gaza could jeopardize mediated ceasefire discussions, as conveyed by the Palestinian Islamist militant group on its Telegram channel.

During a call with mediators, Haniyeh asserted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's army would bear full responsibility for the potential breakdown of the negotiations, according to Hamas.

Haniyeh's remarks reflect the tension amidst the ongoing conflict and the fragile nature of the ceasefire discussions.

