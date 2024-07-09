Left Menu

Kenya-Led Force in Haiti Pledges No Room for Failure Amidst Rising Gang Violence

The head of the Kenya-led multinational force in Haiti emphasized their commitment to ensuring democratic elections and curbing gang violence. Despite skepticism and past abuses, the mission aims to create secure conditions for free elections, working with local and international partners. The force will eventually comprise 2,500 personnel from multiple countries.

Updated: 09-07-2024 00:08 IST
The leader of the Kenya-headed multinational task force in Haiti emphasized a zero-tolerance approach to failure in their mission to curb gang violence and facilitate democratic elections.

This was the first public address from the Kenyan forces since arriving late last month. The mission follows months of gang control over the capital, which led to the resignation of the prime minister.

Kenyan officer Godfrey Otunga committed to working closely with Haitian authorities and international partners to bring about a new era for Haiti. The United States has pledged over $300 million in support of this UN-backed police mission, despite criticisms and past human rights abuse allegations against Kenyan police.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Garry Conille acknowledges the mixed history of foreign intervention in Haiti and emphasized respect for sovereignty. While some Haitians welcome the mission with hope, the force will ultimately total 2,500 personnel from various nations.

Otunga pledged to create security conditions conducive to free elections, while Haitian police chief Normil Rameau outlined the mission's focus on reclaiming areas from gang control and assisting displaced citizens. The gangs, which have grown in power since President Jovenel Moïse's assassination, control up to 80% of the capital.

