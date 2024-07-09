Jammu and Kashmir Ambush: Five Army Personnel Killed in Terrorist Attack
Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed in a terrorist ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The attack marks the fifth terror incident this month, sparking widespread condemnation. Security forces are actively pursuing the attackers, linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit.
Five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed in a terrorist ambush in the remote Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Monday, officials reported. Five others were also injured in the attack.
The ambush, the fifth in the Jammu region within a month, prompted widespread condemnation from political leaders, including three former chief ministers, who voiced concerns over the escalating terror incidents in the traditionally peaceful Jammu region.
According to officials, heavily armed terrorists targeted an army truck, part of a routine patrolling party, with grenades and gunfire on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village. The attackers fled into the nearby forest, prompting an exchange of fire with security forces. Reinforcements have been deployed to neutralize the attackers, believed to be linked to the banned Jaish-e-Mohammad group.
