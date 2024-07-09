Left Menu

Russia's Daylight Missile Attack on Kyiv's Children's Hospital: A Grim Reminder

Russia launched a devastating missile attack on Kyiv's main children's hospital and other Ukrainian cities, killing at least 36 civilians. The assault prompted international condemnation and calls for enhanced air defenses in Ukraine from its Western allies. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy vowed retaliation, urging for global support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 05:21 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 05:21 IST
Russia's Daylight Missile Attack on Kyiv's Children's Hospital: A Grim Reminder
AI Generated Representative Image

In a chilling escalation, Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv's main children's hospital in broad daylight, resulting in the tragic loss of 36 civilian lives, marking the deadliest wave of air strikes in months. Shattered windows and torn-off panels bore witness to the horror as dazed parents holding babies sought safety outside the hospital.

Air defences successfully intercepted 30 of the 38 missiles, but fifty civilian buildings, including homes and medical facilities in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Dnipro, suffered damage. An online video confirmed the missile's impact on the children's hospital. The Security Service of Ukraine identified the weapon as an Kh-101 cruise missile.

As the nation mourns, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed retaliation and called for strengthened air defenses from Western allies. U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attack, branding it a horrific reminder of Russia's brutality, while diplomatic channels buzzed with plans for new measures to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024