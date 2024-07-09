Russia's Daylight Missile Attack on Kyiv's Children's Hospital: A Grim Reminder

In a chilling escalation, Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv's main children's hospital in broad daylight, resulting in the tragic loss of 36 civilian lives, marking the deadliest wave of air strikes in months. Shattered windows and torn-off panels bore witness to the horror as dazed parents holding babies sought safety outside the hospital.

Air defences successfully intercepted 30 of the 38 missiles, but fifty civilian buildings, including homes and medical facilities in Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Dnipro, suffered damage. An online video confirmed the missile's impact on the children's hospital. The Security Service of Ukraine identified the weapon as an Kh-101 cruise missile.

As the nation mourns, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed retaliation and called for strengthened air defenses from Western allies. U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attack, branding it a horrific reminder of Russia's brutality, while diplomatic channels buzzed with plans for new measures to bolster Ukraine's defenses.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)