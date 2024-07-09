Government Presents New Revision Programme to Modernize Legislation

Attorney-General Judith Collins announced today the introduction of a new revision programme aimed at enabling the Government to continue the progressive revision of Acts in New Zealand.

“Revision targets our older and outdated or much-amended Acts to make them more accessible and readable without changing their substance,” said Ms Collins. “Acts in the programme will be rewritten in plain, modern language and in current drafting style and format.”

This initiative is part of the Government’s broader legislative stewardship work programme, designed to keep legislation current and help people easily find, understand, and apply the law.

The revision process begins with the Government approving a triennial revision programme for each new Parliament, following public consultation. The Parliamentary Counsel Office collaborates with departments to draft the revision Bills.

A panel of lawyers examines and certifies each Bill before its introduction to ensure that the revision powers have been properly applied. This panel includes retired High Court Judge the Honourable John Priestley CNZM KC, President of the Law Commission Dr. Amokura Kawharu, Solicitor-General Una Jagose KC, and Chief Parliamentary Counsel Cassie Nicholson.