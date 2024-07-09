Left Menu

Alec Baldwin's High-Profile Trial Set to Begin Amid Jury Selection Challenges

Alec Baldwin's trial begins with jury selection, potentially determining his guilt in the involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The incident occurred during a rehearsal for the film 'Rust' in 2021. Significant pretrial rulings and challenges between prosecution and defense teams are expected to shape the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santafe | Updated: 09-07-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 10:16 IST
Alec Baldwin

The stage is set for Alec Baldwin's trial, as jurors are selected to decide if the actor is guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The trial, taking place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, presents a rare judicial experience for the local community, despite the state's rise as a Hollywood production hub. Baldwin, who could face up to 18 months in prison, claims the gun fired accidentally during a rehearsal for the film 'Rust.'

Key pretrial victories and setbacks have already shaped the proceedings, influencing how both prosecution and defense will approach the trial, which is expected to last nine days.

