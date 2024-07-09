Israeli Military Intercepts Suspicious Aerial Target
The Israeli military deployed a fighter jet to intercept a suspicious aerial target approaching southern Israel from the east. The target did not cross into Israeli territory, according to the military's statement.
Israel's military announced on Tuesday that it deployed a fighter jet to intercept a suspicious aerial target heading toward southern Israel from the east.
In a released statement, the military clarified that the aerial target did not breach Israeli territory.
Details regarding the nature of the target and its origin have not been disclosed.
