Justice Sheel Nagu Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The ceremony, attended by prominent political figures, came after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his appointment. Justice Nagu previously served as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sheel Nagu was officially sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Prior to this appointment, Justice Nagu served as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. His new role follows a recommendation by the Supreme Court Collegium dating back to December 27, 2023.

The oath-taking ceremony was graced by several dignitaries including Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Justice Nagu's elevation comes in the wake of the retirement of Justice Ravi Shanker Jha from the position of chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

