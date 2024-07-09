Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives in Haryana

Three people lost their lives and one sustained serious injuries when their car erupted in flames following a collision with a truck near Pehowa, Haryana, police reported on Tuesday.

The tragic incident took place on Monday night. According to Station House Officer, Pehowa, Satish Kumar, the four passengers, aged between 20 and 22, were heading to Chandigarh to sit for an exam when their vehicle was struck from behind on the Pehowa-Kurukshetra road and subsequently caught fire.

Three occupants perished before locals could intervene, leaving only Ashish, who survived and is currently receiving medical care at a private hospital in Kurukshetra. The deceased were residents of Pilani, Rajasthan, and Rohtak, Haryana. An investigation is ongoing, and efforts to reach the victims' families are underway, the SHO said.

