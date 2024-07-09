Tragic Car Accident Claims Three Lives in Haryana
Three people died and another was seriously injured late Monday night when their car caught fire after a truck collision near Pehowa, Haryana. The victims, between ages 20 and 22, were en route to Chandigarh for an exam. Only Ashish, now in treatment, survived the crash. An investigation is ongoing.
Three people lost their lives and one sustained serious injuries when their car erupted in flames following a collision with a truck near Pehowa, Haryana, police reported on Tuesday.
The tragic incident took place on Monday night. According to Station House Officer, Pehowa, Satish Kumar, the four passengers, aged between 20 and 22, were heading to Chandigarh to sit for an exam when their vehicle was struck from behind on the Pehowa-Kurukshetra road and subsequently caught fire.
Three occupants perished before locals could intervene, leaving only Ashish, who survived and is currently receiving medical care at a private hospital in Kurukshetra. The deceased were residents of Pilani, Rajasthan, and Rohtak, Haryana. An investigation is ongoing, and efforts to reach the victims' families are underway, the SHO said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
