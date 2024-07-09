Left Menu

Intensified Gaza Conflict Puts Ceasefire Negotiations in Jeopardy

Israeli forces intensified their offensive in Gaza, killing at least 18 Palestinians, while Hamas claimed the move jeopardized ceasefire talks. Qatari and Egyptian mediators are trying to broker peace with U.S. support. The escalation forced thousands to flee their homes and disrupted negotiation efforts.

Updated: 09-07-2024 13:21 IST
Israeli forces killed at least 18 Palestinians on Tuesday during an intensified military offensive in the Gaza Strip, an escalation that the Islamist militant group Hamas said jeopardizes ongoing ceasefire talks.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators, backed by the United States, have stepped up efforts this week to secure a ceasefire aimed at ending the Gaza war and releasing Israeli hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. On Tuesday, Israeli tanks deepened their incursion into Gaza City districts like Shejaia, Sabra, and Tel Al-Hawa, reported as sites of fierce fighting.

The assault has forced thousands to flee Gaza City, with residents heading towards the Mediterranean coast and the southern parts of the strip. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh warned the offensive could reset negotiation progress, while armed factions continued to clash with Israeli forces using anti-tank rockets and mortars. The Israeli military affirmed ongoing operations based on intelligence of militant presence, claiming numerous militants were neutralized and weapons seized.

Further airstrikes by Israel killed 15 Palestinians across different areas, pushing casualty figures higher. The conflict, sparked by a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, has resulted in significant loss of life on both sides. Gaza health officials report over 38,000 Palestinian deaths since the offensive began.

