Supreme Court Overturns West Bengal's Arbitrary Contract Cancellation in Kolkata

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the West Bengal authorities' arbitrary decision to cancel a contract awarded to a private party for maintaining two underpasses in Kolkata.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, labeled it a 'classic textbook case of arbitrariness' and quashed the Calcutta High Court's ruling that had upheld the cancellation.

Justice Pardiwala highlighted the absence of any provided reason for the cancellation, initially attributed to the behest of a minister. The private firm, led by Subodh Kumar Singh Rathour, had legally secured the contract, making substantial investments with an expectation of returns.

