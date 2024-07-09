Opposition Accuses Maharashtra Government of Protecting Chamundi Explosives Management

The Opposition Congress on Tuesday accused the Maharashtra government of trying to protect the management of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd in Nagpur district, where an explosion last month claimed nine lives. This accusation came after a minister revealed that the home department stated that culpable homicide charges could not be invoked against the factory.

Deputy Chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe directed the state government to submit a detailed report on the factory explosion in the winter session of the state legislature. The discussion was initiated by NCP legislator Amol Mitkari, with the opposition questioning the labour department's failure to pursue culpable homicide charges against the management of Chamundi factory.

Labour minister Suresh Khade explained that his department had consulted the state home department, which determined that culpable homicide charges were not applicable. However, Congress legislators Satej Patil and Abhijit Wanjari alleged that the government was protecting the factory management. Gorhe highlighted past instances where management was held accountable for factory explosions, urging Khade to revisit the issue with the home department. The Chamundi factory blast, which claimed nine lives, happened on June 13 in Dhamna village near Nagpur city, leading to the arrest of the factory's director and manager.

