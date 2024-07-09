Push to Rename Ramanagara District as 'Bengaluru South' Gathers Momentum

A proposal to rename Karnataka's Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South' has once again gathered momentum. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, leading a delegation, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum advocating for the name change.

Notably, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who played a pivotal role in creating Ramanagara district in 2007, has threatened a fast unto death if the renaming proceeds.

Ramanagara district, Kumaraswamy's political stronghold, includes Ramanagara and Channapatna Assembly segments. The push for renaming comes ahead of the Channapatna Assembly bypolls necessitated by Kumaraswamy's recent election to the Lok Sabha.

