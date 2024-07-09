Odisha Government to Reopen Puri Jagannath Temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' After 46 Years

A high-level committee has recommended that the Odisha government reopen the inner chamber of the 'Ratna Bhandar' treasury at Puri Jagannath Temple on July 14, according to panel chairman Justice Biswanath Rath.

During a meeting in Puri, the committee unanimously decided to request the duplicate key of the 'Ratna Bhandar' from the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. The treasury was last opened in 1978.

The SJTA, which was occupied with Rath Yatra, could not produce the key. Should the key malfunction, the treasury will be opened by breaking the lock. The SOPs for making an inventory and repairing the 'Ratna Bhandar' were discussed, and the committee's recommendations will be sent to the temple managing committee for government approval.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)