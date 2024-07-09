Left Menu

Political Leaders Under Fire: The Alleged Atrocities Against Dalits in Tamil Nadu

Union Minister L Murugan lashed out at the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of enabling large-scale atrocities against Dalits and causing insecurity among political leaders. Murugan announced that a delegation led by BJP's VP Duraisamy would approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and National Human Rights Commission for immediate action.

Updated: 09-07-2024 15:48 IST
Union Minister L Murugan alleged on Tuesday that large-scale atrocities were being committed against Dalits in Tamil Nadu, claiming even political leaders lack safety under the DMK government.

During a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Murugan informed that a delegation, led by BJP state Vice President VP Duraisamy, would approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission later in the day, urging them for appropriate action.

Murugan detailed numerous incidents of alleged atrocities and murders of BJP leaders, attributing them to the 'complete failure' of Chief Minister M K Stalin. He cited a Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front survey revealing blocked rights for Dalit panchayat presidents in 22 villages, questioning the DMK's claim to social justice.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

