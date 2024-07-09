Left Menu

CCPA Directs Yatra to Expedite Refunds for COVID-19 Lockdown-Affected Airline Tickets

A Show Cause Notice dated March 9, 2021, was issued to Yatra regarding the backlog of refund payments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:17 IST
CCPA Directs Yatra to Expedite Refunds for COVID-19 Lockdown-Affected Airline Tickets
Yatra Online Limited Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), prompted by numerous consumer grievances received via the National Consumer Helpline regarding unreceived refunds for cancelled air tickets during the COVID-19 lockdown, took proactive steps against Yatra Online Limited.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court in the case of Pravasi Legal Cell vs Union of India, which mandated full refunds for tickets booked through travel agents during the lockdown period, CCPA initiated suo-moto action against Yatra. This action was aimed at addressing pending refund issues concerning bookings affected by COVID-19 disruptions.

A Show Cause Notice dated March 9, 2021, was issued to Yatra regarding the backlog of refund payments. Subsequently, CCPA conducted multiple hearings with the company to monitor the progress of refunds owed to consumers.

As a result of these efforts spanning from July 8, 2021, to June 25, 2024, Yatra has significantly reduced the number of pending refund bookings. In 2021, there were 36,276 pending bookings amounting to ₹26,25,82,484, which have now been reduced to 4,837 bookings totaling ₹2,52,87,098 as of June 21, 2024. Yatra has already refunded approximately 87% of the owed amount and aims to complete the remaining 13% promptly.

Additionally, Yatra has addressed airline-related refunds, reducing the pending bookings from 5,771 in 2021 amounting to ₹9,60,14,463 to 98 bookings totaling ₹31,79,069 by 2024. CCPA, through an order dated June 27, 2024, has instructed the remaining 22 airlines associated with Yatra to expedite the refund of ₹31,79,069 to affected consumers.

During the proceedings, other travel platforms such as MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, ClearTrip, Ixigo, and Thomas Cook have already refunded the entire amount to consumers affected by COVID-19-related flight cancellations.

To further streamline refund processes, CCPA has mandated Yatra to establish dedicated operations at the National Consumer Helpline (NCH). Yatra is required to allocate five exclusive seats at NCH to directly contact the remaining 4,837 passengers, informing them of the impending refunds. All expenses related to these personnel will be borne by Yatra, ensuring efficient communication and resolution of pending refund issues.

The recent directive from CCPA underscores the importance of timely refund processing, emphasizing Yatra's commitment to adhering to these guidelines to resolve all outstanding refund claims swiftly.

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024