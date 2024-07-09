Left Menu

Eskom Employee and Service Provider Charged with Theft and Fraud Case

Eskom estimated a financial loss of R667,500 due to the reported criminal activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:18 IST
Eskom Employee and Service Provider Charged with Theft and Fraud Case
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a recent development, a former Eskom employee and a service provider associated with the power utility have appeared before the Hendrina Magistrates’ Court to face charges related to theft and fraud.

Each defendant made separate court appearances and was granted bail set at R30,000. Eskom disclosed that an investigation revealed that the service provider had allegedly supplied five valve stems to the Hendrina Power Station between January and April of the previous year. These items were reportedly stolen from the station's warehouse, allegedly facilitated by the involvement of the Eskom employee.

According to Eskom, their internal investigation uncovered misuse of company resources by the employee for personal gain, along with falsification of documents as the end-user. The employee subsequently resigned during disciplinary proceedings.

Eskom estimated a financial loss of R667,500 due to the reported criminal activity.

Botse Sikhwitshi, Eskom's Acting General Manager for Security, emphasized the utility's commitment to combating internal criminal activities. He condemned fraudulent behavior within Eskom's operations, stressing zero tolerance towards such misconduct. Sikhwitshi affirmed that Eskom's internal security team will continue collaborating with the South African Police Service to ensure accountability for those involved in financial misconduct at Eskom's expense.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court again on July 29.

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024