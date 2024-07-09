Eskom Employee and Service Provider Charged with Theft and Fraud Case

In a recent development, a former Eskom employee and a service provider associated with the power utility have appeared before the Hendrina Magistrates’ Court to face charges related to theft and fraud.

Each defendant made separate court appearances and was granted bail set at R30,000. Eskom disclosed that an investigation revealed that the service provider had allegedly supplied five valve stems to the Hendrina Power Station between January and April of the previous year. These items were reportedly stolen from the station's warehouse, allegedly facilitated by the involvement of the Eskom employee.

According to Eskom, their internal investigation uncovered misuse of company resources by the employee for personal gain, along with falsification of documents as the end-user. The employee subsequently resigned during disciplinary proceedings.

Eskom estimated a financial loss of R667,500 due to the reported criminal activity.

Botse Sikhwitshi, Eskom's Acting General Manager for Security, emphasized the utility's commitment to combating internal criminal activities. He condemned fraudulent behavior within Eskom's operations, stressing zero tolerance towards such misconduct. Sikhwitshi affirmed that Eskom's internal security team will continue collaborating with the South African Police Service to ensure accountability for those involved in financial misconduct at Eskom's expense.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court again on July 29.