Justice Sheel Nagu Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He previously served as the acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by prominent political figures from Punjab and Haryana.

Justice Sheel Nagu was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday.

Previously, Justice Nagu held the position of acting chief justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The ceremony at Raj Bhavan saw the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

His appointment to the position came a few days ago following recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium on December 27, 2023, succeeding Justice Ravi Shanker Jha.

Born on January 1, 1965, Justice Nagu has had an extensive legal career, starting as an advocate in 1987 and being appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2011 before becoming a permanent judge in 2013.

