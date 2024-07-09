Left Menu

Intense Manhunt in Kashmir Following Deadly Army Patrol Attack

A massive search operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to locate terrorists behind a deadly attack on an Army patrol, killing five soldiers. DGP R R Swain and ADGP Anand Jain are overseeing the operation, with special forces, UAVs, and sniffer dogs involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:02 IST
Intense Manhunt in Kashmir Following Deadly Army Patrol Attack
A massive search operation was launched on Tuesday to track down the terrorists responsible for a deadly attack on an Army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. The operation is being directly overseen by Director General of Police R R Swain, who flew to the area to coordinate efforts on the ground.

The bodies of the five slain soldiers have been handed over to the Army and airlifted to their respective homes for last rites. DGP Swain, along with ADGP Anand Jain, conducted an aerial survey and reviewed the ongoing search efforts.

The search has expanded to cover large areas in the adjoining districts of Udhampur and Kathua. Special forces from the Indian Army's 'Para' unit are conducting targeted operations, with support from helicopters, UAVs, sniffer dogs, and metal detectors, focusing on dense forest areas.

