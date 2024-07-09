Left Menu

Four Indian-Americans Charged in Texas Human Labor Trafficking Scheme

Four Indian-Americans have been charged with running a human labor trafficking operation out of a home in Texas. The Princeton Police Department found 15 women living in poor conditions and forced to work for shell companies. The investigation led to the discovery of multiple involved locations and over 100 individuals, including other victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:07 IST
Four Indian-Americans Charged in Texas Human Labor Trafficking Scheme
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Four Indian-Americans, including a woman, have been charged with allegedly running a human labor trafficking scheme out of a residence in Texas, according to media reports.

The Princeton Police Department's investigation led to the arrest of four individuals after 15 women were discovered in the home as trafficking victims, Fox4News.com reported Monday night.

Chandan Dasireddy, 24, Dwaraka Gunda, 31, Santhosh Katkoori, 31, and Anil Male, 37, were arrested in March and charged with trafficking of persons, a second-degree felony. Police expect more arrests. The women were found forced to sleep on the floor with no furniture, surrounded by computer electronics and blankets.

Princeton Police officers initially responded to a welfare concern which led to a search warrant for Santhosh Katkoori's home, revealing 15 women forced to work for Katkoori and his wife, Dwaraka Gunda, through multiple shell companies.

During the search, authorities seized multiple laptops, cell phones, printers, and fraudulent documents. Further investigations revealed additional locations in Princeton, Melissa, and McKinney involved, and more tech items and documents were confiscated.

The original concern arose from a pest control company called for possible bed bugs, which discovered young women sleeping on floors and contacted the police.

Sgt. Carolyn Crawford of the Princeton Police reported over 100 more individuals involved, more than half being victims. However, she did not disclose the specific nature of the labor operation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024