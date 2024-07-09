Four Indian-Americans Charged in Texas Human Labor Trafficking Scheme

Four Indian-Americans, including a woman, have been charged with allegedly running a human labor trafficking scheme out of a residence in Texas, according to media reports.

The Princeton Police Department's investigation led to the arrest of four individuals after 15 women were discovered in the home as trafficking victims, Fox4News.com reported Monday night.

Chandan Dasireddy, 24, Dwaraka Gunda, 31, Santhosh Katkoori, 31, and Anil Male, 37, were arrested in March and charged with trafficking of persons, a second-degree felony. Police expect more arrests. The women were found forced to sleep on the floor with no furniture, surrounded by computer electronics and blankets.

Princeton Police officers initially responded to a welfare concern which led to a search warrant for Santhosh Katkoori's home, revealing 15 women forced to work for Katkoori and his wife, Dwaraka Gunda, through multiple shell companies.

During the search, authorities seized multiple laptops, cell phones, printers, and fraudulent documents. Further investigations revealed additional locations in Princeton, Melissa, and McKinney involved, and more tech items and documents were confiscated.

The original concern arose from a pest control company called for possible bed bugs, which discovered young women sleeping on floors and contacted the police.

Sgt. Carolyn Crawford of the Princeton Police reported over 100 more individuals involved, more than half being victims. However, she did not disclose the specific nature of the labor operation.

