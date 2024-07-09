Ex-Karnataka Minister Nagendra Under Probe for Rs 187 Crore Misappropriation

The Special Investigation Team on Tuesday questioned former minister B Nagendra regarding the illegal diversion of money from Karnataka State Valmiki ST Development Corporation.

Nagendra, who resigned on June 6 after the corporation's Accounts Superintendent Chandrasekharan P died by suicide on May 26, was questioned for over five hours.

Chandrasekharan P's suicide note alleged an unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore from the state-run corporation's bank account. Out of this, Rs 88.62 crore was illegally deposited into various accounts, including some IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

The state government has set up an SIT to investigate, while the Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing the issue based on a complaint by the Union Bank of India.

Meanwhile, two audio clips allegedly involving suspended Corporation officials in connection to the money transaction have gone viral, sparking further interest in the case.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that he was unaware of the audio clips but assured that the inquiry would proceed without interference. 'We have given a free hand to the investigation team,' he added, noting that the truth will soon come out as the former minister has already resigned.

