Left Menu

Ex-Karnataka Minister Nagendra Under Probe for Rs 187 Crore Misappropriation

Former Karnataka minister B Nagendra was questioned by the Special Investigation Team in connection with the illegal transfer of Rs 187 crore from the Karnataka State Valmiki ST Development Corporation. Nagendra resigned on June 6 following the suicide of Accounts Superintendent Chandrasekharan P, who highlighted the misappropriation in a note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:55 IST
Ex-Karnataka Minister Nagendra Under Probe for Rs 187 Crore Misappropriation
B Nagendra
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team on Tuesday questioned former minister B Nagendra regarding the illegal diversion of money from Karnataka State Valmiki ST Development Corporation.

Nagendra, who resigned on June 6 after the corporation's Accounts Superintendent Chandrasekharan P died by suicide on May 26, was questioned for over five hours.

Chandrasekharan P's suicide note alleged an unauthorised transfer of Rs 187 crore from the state-run corporation's bank account. Out of this, Rs 88.62 crore was illegally deposited into various accounts, including some IT companies and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank.

The state government has set up an SIT to investigate, while the Central Bureau of Investigation is also probing the issue based on a complaint by the Union Bank of India.

Meanwhile, two audio clips allegedly involving suspended Corporation officials in connection to the money transaction have gone viral, sparking further interest in the case.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that he was unaware of the audio clips but assured that the inquiry would proceed without interference. 'We have given a free hand to the investigation team,' he added, noting that the truth will soon come out as the former minister has already resigned.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024