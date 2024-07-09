Left Menu

Inauguration of New Defence Accounts Office in Jorhat Boosts Operational Efficiency

A new Defence Accounts Office under the CGDA was inaugurated in Jorhat, Assam. The office aims to enhance the professionalism and efficiency of accounting, payment, audit, and financial advisory services to the defence forces. This initiative addresses the logistical challenges and supports troops in forward areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jorhat | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:28 IST
A new Defence Accounts Office under the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA) was inaugurated in Jorhat, Assam, on Tuesday.

The office, established to meet the highest standards of professionalism and dedication, was launched by the CGDA Devika Raghuvanshi, who highlighted the historic and pioneering role of the Defence Accounts Department in adapting to technological advancements and evolving service demands. Raghuvanshi reaffirmed the department's commitment to the accurate and prompt provision of necessary accounting, payment, audit, and financial advisory services to the defence forces.

She stressed the importance of client satisfaction and overcoming inherent challenges. The necessity of creating this office in Upper Assam was also emphasized to better serve the logistical needs of units in the region.

Ambarish Barman, Controller of Defence Accounts, Guwahati, mentioned that the new office would enhance operational readiness and financial soundness of the concerned units. Major General Deepak Sharma praised the role of the Defence Accounts Department, noting that the new office would provide vital support to troops and improve operational efficiency.

Sparsh Verma, assistant controller, noted the decentralization of audit and payment services, highlighting the strategic significance of the region. The new office marks a significant effort to overcome the logistical challenges faced by defence units in Assam.

