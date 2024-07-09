Escalation in Gaza: Civilian Exodus Amid Fierce Clashes

Residents of Gaza City fled under heavy Israeli fire as tanks advanced deeper into the city on Tuesday, marking the second day of an intensified military offensive.

According to Hamas, the escalation jeopardizes ongoing ceasefire talks. Israeli forces engaged in close combat with Palestinian militants, neutralizing over 150 fighters in the past week and destroying booby-trapped buildings.

Civilians are stranded in desperate conditions, with many using social media to share footage of their plight. Medical services are overwhelmed, and the humanitarian situation grows dire as fighting continues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)