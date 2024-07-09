Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Civilian Exodus Amid Fierce Clashes

Residents of Gaza City are fleeing as Israeli tanks advance into the city amidst heavy fighting with Hamas militants. Over 150 Palestinian fighters have been neutralized, while efforts for a ceasefire, encouraged by the U.S., face significant setbacks. Civilian casualties in Gaza continue to rise, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 18:32 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Civilian Exodus Amid Fierce Clashes
AI Generated Representative Image

Residents of Gaza City fled under heavy Israeli fire as tanks advanced deeper into the city on Tuesday, marking the second day of an intensified military offensive.

According to Hamas, the escalation jeopardizes ongoing ceasefire talks. Israeli forces engaged in close combat with Palestinian militants, neutralizing over 150 fighters in the past week and destroying booby-trapped buildings.

Civilians are stranded in desperate conditions, with many using social media to share footage of their plight. Medical services are overwhelmed, and the humanitarian situation grows dire as fighting continues.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024