Inferno in the Garden State: New Jersey Wildfire Sparks Mass Evacuations

A severe wildfire in New Jersey forced the evacuation of thousands, threatened over 1,300 structures, and caused power outages impacting 25,000 customers. Major highways were temporarily closed, and shelters were set up for residents. The fire service continues to battle the blaze, which remains largely uncontrolled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barnegattownship | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A raging wildfire in New Jersey led to the evacuation of thousands of residents as it swept through the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. The blaze burned over 34 square kilometers of land, prompting officials to close major roadways and cut power to keep communities safe.

The wild inferno also threatened more than 1,300 structures, necessitating swift action from emergency services. Shelters have been established in local high schools to accommodate displaced residents, while the New Jersey Forest Fire Service continues to fight back against the spreading flames.

Even as progress is made, the fire is only 10 percent contained, and its cause remains under investigation. Meanwhile, community members face challenges in securing their properties and pets amidst chaotic scenes likened to a 'war zone' by local evacuee Debi Schaffer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

