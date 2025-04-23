Inferno in the Garden State: New Jersey Wildfire Sparks Mass Evacuations

A raging wildfire in New Jersey led to the evacuation of thousands of residents as it swept through the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. The blaze burned over 34 square kilometers of land, prompting officials to close major roadways and cut power to keep communities safe.

The wild inferno also threatened more than 1,300 structures, necessitating swift action from emergency services. Shelters have been established in local high schools to accommodate displaced residents, while the New Jersey Forest Fire Service continues to fight back against the spreading flames.

Even as progress is made, the fire is only 10 percent contained, and its cause remains under investigation. Meanwhile, community members face challenges in securing their properties and pets amidst chaotic scenes likened to a 'war zone' by local evacuee Debi Schaffer.

(With inputs from agencies.)