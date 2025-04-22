Explosive Incident in Vladimir: Evacuations Underway in Russia

A significant explosion shattered the calm of a Russian town east of Moscow on Tuesday, where a weapons depot is situated, causing the evacuation of nearby villages, according to local media and sources with ties to Russia's security services.

Authorities in the Vladimir region declared an emergency after a massive fireball and dense smoke were seen billowing into the sky, as shown in unverified video tapes published on Telegram. The defense ministry blamed the incident on a safety breach that triggered an arsenal detonation in a warehouse.

The ministry reported no casualties according to initial findings. Vladimir Governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed an explosion in the Kirzhach district, with emergency teams actively managing the situation. The Telegram channel Baza, connected to security circles, reported multiple explosions and the involvement of firefighters from neighboring areas. Villages, including Barsovo and Mirniy, were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)