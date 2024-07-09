Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Government Employees Arrested for Heroin Possession

Two government employees in Arunachal Pradesh have been arrested for possessing heroin valued at Rs 70,000. The police, with support from CRPF, detained them in the Chimpu area near Itanagar, where 3.9 grams of heroin were found. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:14 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Government Employees Arrested for Heroin Possession
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two employees of the Arunachal Pradesh government were arrested for allegedly possessing heroin valued at Rs 70,000, an officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police in coordination with CRPF, apprehended the two from the Chimpu area near Itanagar and recovered 3.9 grams of heroin from their possession, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

While one of the accused is a constable of the India Reserve Battalion, the other is a caretaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency.

They were arrested on Monday.

A case has been registered at Chimpu police station under the NDPS Act and further investigation is on, Singh said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024