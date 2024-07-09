Uzbek National Arrested for Smuggling Rs 1.58 Crore in Foreign Currency

A man from Uzbekistan has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 1.58 crore out of the country at the international airport here, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted when he was proceeding to board a flight to Tashkent at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday.

The detailed examination of the passenger and his baggage resulted in the recovery of foreign currency i.e. US Dollar 1,92,000 equivalent to Rs 1,58,75,720, the customs said in a statement.

The accused has been arrested and the forex was seized, they added.

