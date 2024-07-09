Navy Officers Among Three Remanded in Visa Fraud Case
Two Navy officers, along with one more individual, have been remanded to a 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court in connection with a visa fraud case. The alleged scheme involved obtaining fraudulent visas for individuals seeking work in South Korea.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, a court in Mumbai has remanded two Navy officers and one more person to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a visa fraud case. The officers, identified as Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar and Sub Lieutenant Braham Jyoti, along with Simran Teji, Ravi Kumar, and Deepak Mehra, were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch.
The accused were produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate (Esplanade Court) Vinod Patil, who decided on the judicial custody. The police chose not to press for further custody at this stage. The crime branch claims to have dismantled a gang involved in obtaining fraudulent visas for work in South Korea, having successfully sent at least eight individuals to the country in the past year.
Pune-based Teji, Jyoti, and Dagar, all linked in various personal and professional capacities, are alleged to be the key figures in the operation. Particularly, Jyoti is suspected of being the mastermind behind the racket. More people from the Jammu district have reportedly traveled to South Korea through similar fraudulent means facilitated by different syndicates.
