Fake Ozempic Scandal: Austrian Prosecutors Charge Two Men

Austrian prosecutors will charge two men for selling fake versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug Ozempic, which caused bodily harm to three women. The defendants, acting as traders, sold 225 bogus injection pens to a plastic surgeon in Salzburg. The women experienced temporary symptoms, and the men face up to three years in prison.

Updated: 09-07-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:31 IST
Austrian prosecutors will bring criminal charges against two men accused of selling counterfeit versions of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug, Ozempic, leading to bodily harm in three women.

The suspects allegedly sold 225 fake injection pens labeled as Ozempic for 205 euros ($222) each to a plastic surgeon in Salzburg, prosecutors in Steyr revealed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued warnings about falsified weight-loss drugs following skyrocketing demand for Ozempic and its rival, Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

The three women suffered temporary injuries from the fake shots, prompting charges of grossly negligent bodily harm and trading in counterfeit drugs against the two men. A court hearing is scheduled for September 16.

The accused, who sold insulin instead of semaglutide, could face up to three years in prison.

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

