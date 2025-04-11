Left Menu

India Beckons Austrian Investment: A Gateway to Emerging Opportunities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged Austrian companies to invest in India, highlighting opportunities in sectors like green hydrogen and digital infrastructure. At the India-Austria business roundtable, she emphasized partnership potential, citing India's reforms and Austria's successful startup ecosystem as key facilitators for mutual growth.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made an appeal to Austrian companies to invest in India, spotlighting the vast opportunities available in burgeoning sectors such as green hydrogen and electric vehicles. Her comments came during the India-Austria business roundtable held in Vienna.

Sitharaman emphasized India's significant progress in economic growth and reforms aimed at simplifying the ease of doing business, which she claims position India as a gateway to Asia and the global south. She highlighted previous milestones achieved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have elevated the India-Austria relationship.

In bilateral talks with Austrian ministers, both countries agreed on leveraging mutual strengths, identifying digital technologies and renewable energy among priority areas for enhanced bilateral ties. Sitharaman noted India's vibrant startup ecosystem, which includes over 110 unicorns, as a key area of focus alongside Austria's recognized startup landscape.

