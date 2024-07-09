Left Menu

Central Secretariat Hit By Potential Phishing Scam

Several Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers received a potentially suspicious email on Tuesday. The email, which prompted officers to click a link to avoid account cancellation, led the CSS Forum to request an investigation from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:26 IST
Central Secretariat Hit By Potential Phishing Scam
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Several Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers received a potentially suspicious email on Tuesday, prompting concerns about a phishing attack.

The emails urged officers to click on a link to ensure their official mail accounts were not canceled, raising red flags about cybersecurity.

The CSS Forum, representing these officers, called for an immediate investigation by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). Ashutosh Misra, General Secretary of the CSS Forum, emphasized the critical need to maintain secure communications and urged officers to stay vigilant and report any suspicious emails.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024