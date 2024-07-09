Central Secretariat Hit By Potential Phishing Scam
Several Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers received a potentially suspicious email on Tuesday. The email, which prompted officers to click a link to avoid account cancellation, led the CSS Forum to request an investigation from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity).
The emails urged officers to click on a link to ensure their official mail accounts were not canceled, raising red flags about cybersecurity.
The CSS Forum, representing these officers, called for an immediate investigation by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity). Ashutosh Misra, General Secretary of the CSS Forum, emphasized the critical need to maintain secure communications and urged officers to stay vigilant and report any suspicious emails.
