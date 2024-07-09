Left Menu

Ceasefire Talks for Gaza Conflict Resume in Doha

Negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict will continue in Doha, with participation from the intelligence chiefs of Egypt, the U.S., and Israel. The talks, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, seek to end nine months of warfare and facilitate a truce agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:30 IST
Ceasefire Talks for Gaza Conflict Resume in Doha

Ceasefire negotiations for the Gaza conflict are set to resume in Doha on Wednesday, with key intelligence figures from Egypt, the United States, and Israel in attendance. The announcement comes from Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV and other sources.

Leading the Egyptian delegation, intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will work to bridge the gap between Hamas and Israel to finalize a truce agreement swiftly. According to Al-Qahera News, there is already consensus on multiple points, with negotiations slated to continue in Cairo on Thursday.

Israeli spy chief David Barnea and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns are also participating. Burns met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, where Sisi emphasized Egypt's stance against the continuation of military operations in Gaza. Egypt and Qatar aim to mediate an end to the nine-month conflict and facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners on both sides.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024