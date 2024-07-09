Ceasefire Talks for Gaza Conflict Resume in Doha

Ceasefire negotiations for the Gaza conflict are set to resume in Doha on Wednesday, with key intelligence figures from Egypt, the United States, and Israel in attendance. The announcement comes from Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV and other sources.

Leading the Egyptian delegation, intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will work to bridge the gap between Hamas and Israel to finalize a truce agreement swiftly. According to Al-Qahera News, there is already consensus on multiple points, with negotiations slated to continue in Cairo on Thursday.

Israeli spy chief David Barnea and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns are also participating. Burns met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, where Sisi emphasized Egypt's stance against the continuation of military operations in Gaza. Egypt and Qatar aim to mediate an end to the nine-month conflict and facilitate the release of hostages and prisoners on both sides.

