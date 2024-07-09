WADA Cleared of Favoritism in Chinese Swimmers' Doping Case

An independent investigation has cleared the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of mishandling or showing favoritism in the case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive for banned substances before the Tokyo Olympics.

Swiss prosecutor and lead investigator Eric Cottier reported that there was no evidence suggesting WADA favored the swimmers who tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ). An internal Chinese investigation determined that the swimmers were inadvertently exposed to the drug through contamination at a hotel they were staying in.

Cottier confirmed that WADA's review process and decision not to appeal the findings of the Chinese Anti-Doping Agency (CHINADA) were proper and thorough, and consistent with the applicable rules and facts.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)