Massive Explosion Rocks Iran's Largest Port, Hundreds Injured
A significant explosion and ensuing fire at Bandar Abbas, Iran's largest port, injured over 500 people. Initial reports suggest negligence in storing flammable materials caused the blast. Safety officials had reportedly visited the site earlier, issuing warnings.
A massive explosion and fire at Bandar Abbas port in Iran injured at least 516 people, according to official reports and state media. The blast, which occurred over 1,000km south of Tehran in Hormozgan province, was described by Iran's state media as having taken place at Shahid Rajaei, the nation's largest commercial port.
Those injured in the incident have been transferred to medical centers, with state television citing negligence in the storage of flammable materials as a potential cause. Tehran Times reported the explosion of several containers as the initial trigger of the incident.
Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, responsible for crisis management in Hormozgan province, confirmed injured individuals were taken to medical facilities. He noted previous safety warnings issued for the site. A statement from the National Iranian Oil Products Refining and Distribution Company clarified that nearby oil facilities were unaffected by the blast.
Esmaeil Malekizadeh from the Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Administration said the explosion occurred near the Shahid Rajaei port dock, and rescuers were seen assisting the injured and assessing property damage.
The port processes container traffic and houses oil tanks and petrochemical facilities. In May 2020, the port suffered a significant cyberattack attributed to Israel. This explosion comes at a delicate moment as Iranian authorities negotiate a nuclear deal with the U.S.
