Unity March in Vrindavan: Traders and Seers Rally Against Terrorist Attacks

A protest march in Vrindavan was held by seers and traders led by Nagendra Gaur to condemn a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The rally aimed to awaken locals and encourage Hindu solidarity. Trade body leader Ravikant Garg emphasized the economic impact on tourism in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A protest march was held on Saturday around the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan by seers and traders in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The march, organized by Kashi Vidvat Parishad's Nagendra Gaur, aimed to awaken public awareness following the tragic event that killed 26 people. Gaur urged Hindu shopkeepers to promote community solidarity.

Ravikant Garg, representing the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal, criticized the attack as a larger conspiracy against Jammu and Kashmir's economy, emphasizing the government's decisive actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and shutting down the Attari-Wagah border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

