Unity March in Vrindavan: Traders and Seers Rally Against Terrorist Attacks

A protest march was held on Saturday around the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan by seers and traders in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The march, organized by Kashi Vidvat Parishad's Nagendra Gaur, aimed to awaken public awareness following the tragic event that killed 26 people. Gaur urged Hindu shopkeepers to promote community solidarity.

Ravikant Garg, representing the Bhartiya Udyog Vyapaar Mandal, criticized the attack as a larger conspiracy against Jammu and Kashmir's economy, emphasizing the government's decisive actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and shutting down the Attari-Wagah border.

