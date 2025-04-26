Delhi's Strategic Move: Foot Over Bridges Turn Into Revenue Sources

The Delhi government has taken a significant step by permitting advertising on nearly 100 Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) to boost revenue for their maintenance.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has instructed the department to draft a proposal that would channel the extra revenue into refurbishing these FOBs, many of which are deteriorating with non-functional lifts and escalators.

A revenue-sharing agreement with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planned, requiring a No Objection Certificate to proceed. Currently, only a few bridges, such as Akshardham, allow ads.

(With inputs from agencies.)