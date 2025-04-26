Delhi's Strategic Move: Foot Over Bridges Turn Into Revenue Sources
The Delhi government plans to allow advertising on 100 Foot Over Bridges to generate additional revenue for their maintenance. Poor conditions of these bridges prompted this move, with dysfunction in lifts and escalators being frequent issues. A revenue-sharing model with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be implemented.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has taken a significant step by permitting advertising on nearly 100 Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) to boost revenue for their maintenance.
Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has instructed the department to draft a proposal that would channel the extra revenue into refurbishing these FOBs, many of which are deteriorating with non-functional lifts and escalators.
A revenue-sharing agreement with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planned, requiring a No Objection Certificate to proceed. Currently, only a few bridges, such as Akshardham, allow ads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi's New Excise Policy: A Transparent Revenue Boost Strategy
TCS Faces Mixed Trading Despite Revenue Growth Optimism
Debate Rages Over Full-Body Ads on Delhi Buses: Weighing Revenue Against Safety
Delhi PWD's Strategic Overhaul: New Unit Targets Timely Project Completion
Mitsu Chem Plast Sets Ambitious Course for Rs 1,000 Cr Revenue by 2028