Imposter Police Inspector Nabbed for Extorting Street Vendors in Bihar

Rekha Tiwari from Samastipur, Bihar, was arrested for posing as a police inspector and extorting money from street vendors. She lived in a rented accommodation, donned a police uniform, and intimidated vendors for free goods. Local police caught her in action, leading to her detention and further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Tiwari from Samastipur, Bihar, has been arrested for posing as a police inspector and extorting money from street vendors, officials reported on Tuesday. Tiwari, who lived in rented accommodations in Narayani Colony, intimidated vendors by donning a police uniform and claiming to be posted in Police lines.

On Monday, Tiwari's charade came to an end when she attempted to extort money at the Maharajganj intersection. Local residents alerted the police and she was apprehended while trying to flee, according to Superintendent of Police (city) Krishna Kumar Vishnoi. Tiwari failed to provide identification and details regarding her postings when questioned.

During interrogation, Tiwari confessed to changing her residence to avoid police suspicion. She previously attempted to deceive officers at the Sarhari police outpost but fled when asked about her badge. Circle Officer Gorakhnath Yogendra Singh confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover the extent of her deceptions and the source of her uniform.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

