India Secures Early Return of Nationals from Russian Army

India has successfully negotiated the early release of its nationals serving as support staff in the Russian military. This development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought up the matter sternly with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra confirmed that Russia has assured the prompt discharge of all affected Indian nationals. Talks revealed that roughly 35 to 50 Indians were believed to be in Russian military service, with ten already repatriated.

The issue was highlighted during Modi's informal discussions with Putin, aiming for swift action to bring the remaining Indians home. This follows the deaths of four Indian nationals in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, raising serious concerns.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)