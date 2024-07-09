Kannada Actor Darshan Toogudeepa's Jail Petition: A Plea for Home-Cooked Food
Kannada actor Darshan Toogudeepa, held in judicial custody for the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, has petitioned the Karnataka High Court for home-cooked food in jail. The actor claims he has lost weight from not being able to eat prison food, which caused health issues. His petition is yet to be heard.
Kannada actor Darshan Toogudeepa, currently in judicial custody over the Renukaswamy murder case, has filed a petition with the Karnataka High Court. He is requesting permission for home-cooked food while in jail, citing significant weight loss due to an inability to consume prison food.
Additionally, the actor reported suffering from diarrhoea, which prison doctors suspect was caused by food poisoning from the provided meals. Darshan's petition also seeks allowance for cutlery, clothing, bedding, and books, referencing Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963.
The petition is pending listing for hearing. According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of Darshan, was allegedly murdered after sending obscene messages to the actor's close friend, Pavithra Gowda. The case hinges on accusations that the actor, along with his associates, tortured the victim, leading to his death on June 8.
